© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Impacted Postal Customers: Holding Mail & Change of Address

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 5, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT
A U.S. Postal Service truck backs into a dock at the U.S. Post Office sort center on August 12, 2011 in San Francisco, California. The USPS has partnered with TuSimple to launch a multistate driverless semitruck test program on Tuesday. It doesn't involve home deliveries.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
A U.S. Postal Service truck backs into a dock at the U.S. Post Office sort center on August 12, 2011 in San Francisco, California. The USPS has partnered with TuSimple to launch a multistate driverless semitruck test program on Tuesday. It doesn't involve home deliveries.

The U.S. Postal Service's Hold Mail service is designed for customers who plan on occupying their homes within 30 days.

Customers who request Hold Mail will have their mail and packages held safely at their local Post Office for up to 30 days. They can then either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office (I.D. required for pick up) or they can request mail be delivered to their residence on a date they choose (no longer than 30 days). For more information, go here: https://holdmail.usps.com/holdmail/.

Customers who will not be able to occupy their home within 30 days should submit a Change of Address (COA) request with the Postal Service. Be sure to mark “Temporary” on the card/online form. A temporary change of address is designed for customers who plan on returning to their residence within six months. If you are NOT planning to return to your current address, please submit a permanent COA request. A COA may be filed at https://moversguide.usps.com.

Contacting Us: Customers in areas affected by Hurricane Ian with questions about their mail or package delivery service, or any other matter involving postal operations, can reach USPS through our Customer Care Centers at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). The hours of operation for the Care Centers are Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8:30 PM ET and Saturday 8 AM – 6 PM ET. The latest information on the status of postal services in the impacted areas can be found here: http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome.htm.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Hurricane IanWGCU News2022 Hurricane SeasonFloridaSouthwest Florida
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff