Impacted Postal Customers: Holding Mail & Change of Address

The U.S. Postal Service's Hold Mail service is designed for customers who plan on occupying their homes within 30 days.

Customers who request Hold Mail will have their mail and packages held safely at their local Post Office for up to 30 days. They can then either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office (I.D. required for pick up) or they can request mail be delivered to their residence on a date they choose (no longer than 30 days). For more information, go here: https://holdmail.usps.com/holdmail/.

Customers who will not be able to occupy their home within 30 days should submit a Change of Address (COA) request with the Postal Service. Be sure to mark “Temporary” on the card/online form. A temporary change of address is designed for customers who plan on returning to their residence within six months. If you are NOT planning to return to your current address, please submit a permanent COA request. A COA may be filed at https://moversguide.usps.com.

Contacting Us: Customers in areas affected by Hurricane Ian with questions about their mail or package delivery service, or any other matter involving postal operations, can reach USPS through our Customer Care Centers at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). The hours of operation for the Care Centers are Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8:30 PM ET and Saturday 8 AM – 6 PM ET. The latest information on the status of postal services in the impacted areas can be found here: http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome.htm.

