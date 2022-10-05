Pop-up tetanus shot clinics offered in Collier County

With storm debris cleanup comes a risk of tetanus.

Tetanus is different from other vaccine-preventable diseases because it does not spread from person to person. Tetanus bacteria are usually found in soil, dust and manure. The bacteria enter the body through breaks in the skin, usually cuts or puncture wounds caused by contaminated objects.

Healthcare Network, in collaboration with the Department of Health, Collier County, is holding mobile tetanus vaccination events throughout Collier County.

Today (Wednesday, Oct. 5) 2 to 5 p.m.: NCH Healthcare Clinic, 40 Heathwood, Marco Island

Thursday, October 6 , 9 a.m. to noon: State Farmers Market, 424 New Market Road, Immokalee

2 to 5 p.m.: 608 Collier Ave., Everglades City

Friday, October 7

9 a.m. to noon: Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive, Naples

2 to 5 p.m.: TBD For more information, call 239-675-7080 or email outreach@healthcareswfl.org

