Recovery-related businesses, charities open

Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc., the charitable arm of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, has opened Disaster Response Sites throughout southwest Florida, to aid those suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Also, some Catholic parishes, with the help of their local community, are setting up their own emergency supply distribution centers.

Confirmed Disaster Response Sites to date are listed below. At all sites, unless otherwise noted, Catholic Charities will be providing food, water, and other essential supplies, and will be accepting donations of goods and supplies.

For more information, to donate, or volunteer, visit Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice online at www.catholiccharitiesdov.org. To donate to humanitarian efforts and necessary recovery efforts in the Diocese of Venice, such as the restoration and repair of churches and schools, please visit www.dioceseofvenice.org/hurricaneian.

Community Cooperative



Community Cooperative has established an emergency relief fund to help Southwest Florida recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Community Cooperative has a team ready to prepare and react quickly to natural disasters, ensuring that the community has the resources it needs to recover as quickly and efficiently as possible.

3429 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Fort Myers

Phone: 239-332-7687

Website: communitycooperative.com

Donate: communitycooperative.com/home/leecountystrong/

Volunteer: communitycooperative.com/give-help/volunteer/

United Way

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties offers a 24-hour helpline for local information and services.



Phone: 2-1-1 or 239-433-2000

Website: unitedwaylee.org

Additional notes:

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties, in partnership with the Collaboratory, is asking for the community’s support, not just locally but nationally and globally. The needs are greater than you can imagine, and the resources are limited. In collaboration with Lee County Government, FEMA and local partner agencies, our priority right now is short-term, immediate needs. We are asking for monetary donations, which will give United Way the flexibility to properly vet and meet families where they are with what they need. Donated funds give much-needed assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ian so families can purchase new, clean clothes and necessary personal essentials. All donations stay local to provide direct support to communities including Pine Island, Sanibel, Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and throughout Lee County. Visit www.leegov.com/storm and click the red “Donate” button to contribute to the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund.



BUSINESSES

Fireservice

24-Hour Emergency Response Team providing remediation, restoration and remodeling services from Marco Island to Sarasota.

Phone: 239-936-1033

Email: info@fireserviceusa.com

Website: fireserviceusa.com

Florida Storm Windows

Locally owned and operated, Florida Storm Windows is a trusted PGT storm windows, doors and shutters supplier and installer serving Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Friday

Address: 12581 Metro Parkway, Suite #14, Fort Myers

Phone: 239-313-7809

Website: floridastormwindows.com

Global Roofing & Contracting

A Southwest Florida-based residential roofer with 30 years of experience, providing free, no-obligation roof inspections as well as emergency services, detailed estimates and can meet with insurance adjusters to help customers navigate the insurance claim process.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 844-611-0745

Website: goglobalroofing.com

Lloyd Roofing

Lloyd Roofing specializes in emergency roofing services for commercial and residential buildings.

Address: 10970 S. Cleveland Ave., Unit 404; Fort Myers, FL 33907

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Phone: 239-284-6748

Pendas Law Firm Disaster Relief

The Pendas Law Firm is providing an outreach with their disaster relief center. The firm

specializes in helping Floridians with property damage claims, arising from the recent hurricane and

other natural disasters. Time is of the essence, and so residents must act quickly to start their claims.

The Pendas Law Firm relief center is located at 4244 Evans Avenue in Fort Myers. The

staff is available to answer questions, set up intakes, provide valuable information, assist with

calculating damages from the storm, and sign up new clients. Water and supplies will be supplied on a

first-come, first-served basis. Fort Myers area residents are invited to stop in Monday through Friday

from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

And for Florida business insurance claims, the relief center is ready to work with local businesses that

are shut down from the hurricane. The staff is ready to help in dealing with insurers, navigating the

claims process, calculating physical damage, and business income losses. These types of calculations

require significant experience, as well as familiarity with navigating the claims process.

The office can be reached at 239-800-0000.Raymond Building Supply

Raymond Building Supply provides a wide range of building materials, including lumber, trusses, garage doors, windows, residentials doors, commercial doors, cabinets, appliances and custom millwork, to residential and commercial customers.

Hours: 7AM-3:30PM (hours may vary) Monday-Friday

Locations:

North Fort Myers: 7751 Bayshore Rd, 239-731-8300 Naples: 3455 Beck Blvd., 239-348-7272 North Port: 2233 Murphy Court, 941-429-1212 Lakeland: 5101 Gateway Blvd., 863-225-9385 The company’s product showroom, Design Studio by Raymond, is also open in Naples: 990 1 st Ave. N., 239-278-1334 https://www.rbsc.net/



Sunshine Ace Hardware