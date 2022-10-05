Sarasota, Englewood municipal services update

Sarasota recycling stops, garbage pickup continues

Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.

Storm debris collection has started. Do not mix household waste, bulk waste, fencing or recyclables with storm debris. Vegetative storm debris does not need to be placed in containers as it would for regular yard waste pickup. Bagged debris will be picked up; however, it may not occur during the first collection cycle.

Englewood Water District updates

The Englewood Water District reminds customers not to stack debris on or around backflow pipes, meters, manhole covers, or fire hydrants. Debris should not be piled around or near lift stations. Blocking access to EWD equipment could delay the department’s ability to restore service.

A boil water notice is still in effect for all EWD customers.

EWD is still asking customers to limit the use of washing machines and dishwashers and be conservative about how much water flows into the sewer system to avoid overwhelming the system.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management’s important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.