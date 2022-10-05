SWFL businesses hiring in wake of storm

Looking for work in the aftermath of Ian? Local businesses are hiring. Job openings include:

Better Together

· Summary - Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to families and children, is working with local employers to find workers to assist with damage. The nonprofit will host a community job fair on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Community Church.

· Experience- All experience levels

· Contact- Employers and job seekers can contact Better Together for assistance.

o bettertogetherus.org/better-jobs/get-help

Chicken Salad Chick

· Summary - Chicken Salad Chick is a fast-casual restaurant chain and franchise of chicken salad.

· Open Positions – team member, cashier, shift lead

· Experience- Entry level

· Contact- They can apply in the store (once it opens) or online by texting 0EHU TO 31063 or by visiting https://got.work/8c4b3798

Elite DNA Behavioral Health

· Summary- Elite DNA Behavioral Health provides comprehensive mental health services for adults, children and families in Florida to help them build happier and healthier lives.

· Open Positions-

o Cape Coral: Front Desk Receptionist, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Medical Assistant

o Fort Myers: Clinical Therapist, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Speech Language Pathologist, Speech Therapist Assistant, Bilingual Care Coordinator (Spanish and English), IT Specialist, Occupational Therapist, Medical Billing Specialist, Behavior Analyst, Medical Coder, Registered Behavioral Technician, Insurance Authorization Specialist, Junior Staff Accountant, Teacher, Targeted Case Manager, BHDV Virtual Therapist, Credentialing Supervisor, HR Payroll Specialist, New Patient Liaison, Director of Guided Pathways, Insurance Verifier

o Lehigh Acres: Licensed Social Worker

o Naples: Licensed Social Worker, Clinic Manager, Medical Assistant

o Port Charlotte: Care Coordinator, TMS Technician, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

· Experience- varies by position

· Contact- Visit www.elitedna.com/careers

Global Roofing and Contracting

· Summary- Global Roofing and Contracting has more than 30 years of expertise in efficient, high-quality residential roof replacements for Florida homeowners and property managers.

· Positions- Sales and office positions

· Experience- Varies by position

· Contact- Call 844-611-0745

Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers

· Summary- The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers provides attainable housing for families and seniors in the City of Fort Myers.

· Open Positions- HCVP Program Coordinator Quality Control, Senior Property Manager, Maintenance Technician Lead, Regional Manager, Property Clerk, Maintenance Mechanic II, Leasing Specialist, additional positions are being added

· Experience- Varies by position

· Contact- Visit https://www.hacfm.org/about-hacfm/careers/.

Immokalee Fair House Alliance

· Summary- Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance’s mission is to eliminate substandard and overcrowded rental housing for farmworker families and other low-income residents in Immokalee, FL.

· Open Position- Development Officer

· Experience- Five or more years of development experience in all functional areas of fundraising within the Southwest Florida market

· Contact- Please send your resume to ifhafl@immokaleefairhousing.org.

The Library Pizza & Pub (Gulf Coast Town Center) and Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Pizza, Estero (Coconut Point)

· Summary- Casual, quick service pizza restaurants welcome hospitality professionals for all positions with a heightened need for kitchen staff and cooks

· Open Positions- Hiring for all front of house and back of house positions including servers, hostesses, bartenders, cooks and management.

· Experience- Varies by position

· Apply- Visit location for application and ask for Allison

· Contact-

o The Library: 9909 Gulf Coast Main St, Fort Myers, FL 33913

§ 239-771-8601

o Tony Sacco’s: 8001 Plaza del Lago Dr, Estero, FL 33928

§ 239-948-6697

Lloyd Roofing

· Summary- Lloyd Roofing is an experienced and reliable roofing company, providing repairs, replacements and installations to commercial and residential properties across Southwest Florida.

· Open Positions- Sales, production manager, laborers

· Experience- Varies by position

· Contact- Visit www.lloydroofingservices.com/careers

Norman Love Confections

· Summary - Norman Love Confections is currently hiring for multiple positions including full-time supervisors, part-time retail associates, bakery cooks, pastry production and dishwashers.

· Open Positions- Supervisors, retail associates, bakery cooks, pastry production and dishwashers

· Experience – Varies by position

· Contact- Apply online at https://www.normanloveconfections.com/careers.html.

Raymond Building Supply

· Summary- Raymond Building Supply provides a wide range of building materials, including lumber, trusses, garage doors, windows, residentials doors, commercial doors, cabinets, appliances and custom millwork, to residential and commercial customers. The company is hosting open interviews at its North Fort Myers location (7751 Bayshore Road) on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

· Open Positions- All available positions can be found at https://www.rbsc.net/company/careers/

· Experience- Varies by position

· Contact- Apply online at https://www.rbsc.net/company/careers/

Volunteers of America

· Summary - Senior living communities Gulf Coast Village, located in Cape Coral, and The Preserve, located in Fort Myers, both have open positions for healthcare workers and support staff.

· Open Position – Multiple positions open at The Preserve and Gulf Coast Village. Job listings are available at both locations visit: https://voa.jobs.net/jobs?keywords=&location=33912

· Experience- Varying levels of experience accepted

· Contact- Hiring point of contact for Preserve Jobs: Tamika Thomas- HR Assistant

o 239-264-4366

o TThomas@voa.org

Windward Construction

· Summary - Custom home builder

· Open Positions- fieldsman, superintendents, and project managers

· Experience- Some experience required

· Contact- Anyone interested, please text Jennifer Pentico

o 239-989-2099