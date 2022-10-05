SWFL event status: What's postponed and what's canceled

POSTPONED EVENTS

Oct. 5: Boys & Girls Club of Collier County: The Great Futures Start Here Luncheon. A new date will be announced soon.

Oct. 5: Celebration of the life of Myra Janco Daniels: The event will be rescheduled at a future time.

Oct. 6: SWFL Climate & Community Initiative. A new date will be announced soon.

Oct. 6-9: Fort Myers Brewing Company: Oktoberfest has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

Oct. 8: Healthy Lee: The Normal is Overrated event has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

Oct. 12: Horizon Foundation: The President’s Circle event has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

Oct. 13: Community Cooperative: The Becoming Cosmopolitan – Gone Country event has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

Oct. 14: Wonder Gardens: Brews for the Bees has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

Oct. 25: Fyzical East Fort Myers: The Fyzical East Fort Myers trunk-or-treat event and open house has been postponed to December. This event will shift to a Toys for Tots focus. A new date in December will be announced soon.

Oct. 27: Industry Appreciation Awards. The new date will be announced soon.

Oct. 27: Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman, Rice & Purtz, P.A.: 60th Anniversary happy hour has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

Nov. 17: Habitat for Humanity: 40th Anniversary Celebration has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

CANCELED EVENTS

Oct. 7: Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida: The finale of Clips for Cancer.

Oct. 11: Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce: The Leadership NEXT event.

Nov. 12-19: Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife: The Taste of the Islands event.

