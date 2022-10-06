High pressure, dry winds are to thank for SWFL's cooler weather

Thank a high-pressure system and northerly, dry winds for the beautiful weather since Hurricane Ian blasted through Southwest Florida on September 28.

The northerly winds brought in dry, cooler air making life more bearable for people without electricity and generators.

Temperatures have been as low as 67 degrees this week.

“The weather should hold for recovery efforts,” said Megan Borowski, meteorologist for Florida Public Radio Emergency Network in Gainesville.

“The weather should hold for recovery efforts.” Megan Borowski, meteorologist for Florida Public Radio Emergency Network in Gainesville

The high-pressure system has kept Lee Country and most other Southwest Florida areas dry. No measurable amount of rain has fallen since Ian passed.

Rain chances increase early next week, “but nothing major,” said Rodney Wynn, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Ruskin.

The northern winds should stay at least through the weekend, Borowski said. The winds should start shifting from the east after the weekend, increasing the humidity.

The average dew point for this time of year is about 71 percent, Borowski said. The dew point Thursday was 66 percent. The higher the dew point the higher the humidity.

Ian’s timing also helped. October means cooler temperatures, especially later in the month. The average high drops from 91 degrees in September to 87 in October, according to the U.S. Climate Data. The average low goes from 74 to 69.

Sheldon Zoldan compiles the Song of the Day for WGCU and is a former assistant managing editor for The News-Press. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.