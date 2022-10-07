State lists official Ian-related deaths in Florida at 92; data from other sources puts toll at 123

Deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, based on Florida officials and information from other state and local sources, has risen to at least 123.

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission officially confirmed the cause of death of 92 people statewide after the hurricane based on their updated death tally after Hurricane Ian.

The MEC report lists 50 in Lee County. The Lee County sheriff said Thursday afternoon that 59 have died in the county. The report also lists two people in Charlotte County. The last update from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office was 24.

Of the 92 people the state has officially determined the cause of death, more than half – 56 – died by drowning.

Other causes of death included people who were unable to use supplemental oxygen after the power went out, people falling while trying to install storm shutters, being struck by flying debris when outside, delayed medical access due to the hurricane, and two cases of death by suicide.

The deaths were in 15 Florida counties and the ages of the deceased ranged from 19 to 96.

The 92 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below:

Charlotte – 2; Collier – 5; Hardee – 4; Hendry – 1; Hillsborough – ; Lake – ; Lee – 50; Manatee – 3; Martin – 1; Monroe – 7; Osceola - 1; Polk – 2; Putnam - 3; Sarasota – ;Volusia – 5

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.