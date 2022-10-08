© 2022 WGCU News
FEMA will pay hotel and motel costs for eligible survivors from counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian

WGCU
Published October 8, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT
Ian's landfall Sept. 28

Yesterday (Friday, Oct. 7, 2022), FEMA and the state of Florida activated the Transitional Shelter Assistance Program, providing eligible support for survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

FEMA makes these payments directly to participating hotels and motels that provide emergency shelter in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.