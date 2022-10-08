Four injured after helicopter crashes behind Iona McGregor Fire District station

Four people were taken to a hospital Saturday night after the private helicopter they were riding in crashed behind an Iona McGregor Fire District station.

The crash also caused a small fire which was later extinguished by Iona McGregor fire crews who were inside the station at the time.

The injured were working to setup communication systems in the area due to Hurricane Ian.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.