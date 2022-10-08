© 2022 WGCU News
Four injured after helicopter crashes behind Iona McGregor Fire District station

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 8, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT
chopper.jpg
Four people were injured after their private helicopter crashed behind Iona McGregor Fire District station

Four people were taken to a hospital Saturday night after the private helicopter they were riding in crashed behind an Iona McGregor Fire District station.

The crash also caused a small fire which was later extinguished by Iona McGregor fire crews who were inside the station at the time.

The injured were working to setup communication systems in the area due to Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian
WGCU Staff
