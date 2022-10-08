Lee County consolidates Points of Distribution for those needing food and water

Lee County – along with state and federal partners – consolidated Points of Distribution Saturday for hurricane-impacted residents who need food and water.

Check www.leegov.com/storm for POD updates or follow @Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

These locations remain open, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.:

• Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs

• Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St, Cape Coral

• Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero

• North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

• Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Fort Myers

• Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres

Location closing today, Oct. 8:

• Coral Oaks Golf Course, 1800 Northwest 28th Ave, Cape Coral

For additional food and water resources visit: www.leegov.com/hurricane/storm/food-and-water.

