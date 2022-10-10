Insured or not, FEMA says register for Hurricane Ian recovery assistance

Regardless if you have homeowner’s or renter’s insurance, are a small business owner, or have no insurance at all, if you are a Florida resident who needs Hurricane Ian recovery assistance, FEMA spokesperson Ken Higginbotham says register.

“The very first step is to get registered," said Higginbotham. "Get in the system. They get a registration number, and it’s like that key that can open up the door to many programs for disaster survivors.”

One of those programs is Transitional Sheltering Assistance, where FEMA directly pays hotel costs at participating hotels and motels in Alabama, Florida and Georgia that provide emergency shelter to survivors.

For those with insurance, Higginbotham says FEMA cannot assist with losses already covered by primary insurance, but may FEMA may help fill in gaps left uncovered.

If you receive a denial letter after registration, Higginbotham notes that applicants should appeal the claim instead of reapplying.

Apply online, or locate a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center for in-person help.

A center is open in Lee County at Lakes Regional Library. Two more centers will be opening in Fort Myers and North Port in the coming weeks.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.