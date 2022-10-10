Safety and recovery resources for Fort Myers Beach residents visiting island

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has issued information related to residents and others who may be coming to the island.

Access to the island

Fort Myers Beach remains open to residents, property owners and business owners, claims adjusters and others that need to be on the island.

There is no power on the island, no water or wastewater service, no trash pickup, internet and cellular service is not at full strength and

residents should plan to leave the island before 7 p.m.

Many structures are destroyed, and most are unsafe to enter. Big Carlos Pass bridge remains closed due to structural integrity.

Portable toilets are available at regular intervals along Estero Boulevard.

A temporary town hall complex is set up in trailers next to the damaged town hall. Other Town facilities and programs including Matanzas Pass Mooring Field, Bay Oaks Campus, the FMB Pool, Mount House and Newton Beach Park are closed until further notice.

DEBRIS REMOVAL

When clearing out flooded homes, residents should place debris near the curb for pickup, but not in the street. It’s important to keep streets clear for traffic to move freely. It’s also important that vehicles do not block streets or hinder critical services like debris pickup.

STORM RECOVERY RESOURCES

Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams from FEMA will be on the island in the coming days to help people register for federal disaster assistance. Residents can also register online at disasterassistance.gov or on the phone at 1-800-621-3362.

Disaster Recovery Centers are open at these locations:

Joseph P. D’Allesandro Office Complex, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers

Lakes Regional Library2295 Victoria Ave., Fort. Myers

FOOD/WATER

World Chef Kitchen is serving meals at 2525 Estero Blvd, just outside the Town Hall complex. Lunch and dinner meals are free.

TARPS FOR ROOFS

You can get a free tarp for your roof by contracting the Army Corps of Engineers “Blue Roof Program” Call 1-800-ROOF-BLUE to register.

PERMITS AND INSPECTIONS

The island was covered in 12-18 feet of salt water from the storm surge. The structural integrity of many homes and buildings is compromised. The electrical systems of most structures on the island are damaged.

Permits and inspections will be required before power will be turned back on to individual structures. Details on required permits and inspections will be made available on the town’s website and social media channels.

CONTRACTORS

Please check the credentials of any contractor you are considering hiring. It is a felony in Florida to conduct unlicensed contracting during a State of Emergency. Don’t become a victim. MyFloridaLicense.com. The town recommends property owners use locally licensed contractors.

WATER SAFETY

Please stay out of the water! There are physical, chemical, biological and bacterial contaminants going into our waterways right now and avoiding contact with flood waters, rivers and gulf/bay waters is advised.

WI-FI AND PHONE CHARGING

Verizon has set up a resource trailer with wi-fi and charging stations next to the town hall.

LIST OF DAMAGED STREETS



Bay Road - sinkhole near school and road collapsed

End of Lovers - inaccessible

Palermo - house and boat in middle of street at the end of street.

Miramar – 2 piles of debris in road

Madeira - not accessible

Anchorage St. - only accessible on foot

First St. – not accessible

Second St. – not accessible

Matanzas Court – not accessible

Under Matanzas Pass bridge in the downtown district – not accessible

Harbour Court – not accessible

Aberdine St. - house in street

Lauder St.– house in street

Lazy Way – house in street

Madrid St. - whole road is collapsed - accessible only on foot

Bahia Via - accessible on foot

Indian Bayou- accessible through Lenark only

For additional information visit FMBGOV.gov, leegov.com and floridadisaster.gov.

