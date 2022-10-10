Swim advisory in effect in Collier and Lee

There is a precautionary swim advisory in place for pools and beaches in Lee and Collier counties. The public is advised not to enter the water due to a possible risk of waterborne illnesses.

Do not swim in a pool until it has been properly cleaned and is fully functional, including having clear water and functioning recirculation and chemical treatment equipment.

Also avoid contact with floodwaters from any body of water. They may contain fecal matter or agricultural and industrial waste.

Many beaches along the Gulf Coast should be avoided as well.

As a reminder, a boil water notice for Lee County is still in effect.

Additional information on swimming pool water and safety can be found the Florida Department of Health’s Swimming Pool website .

For the latest testing information on saltwater beaches visit the Florida Department of Health’s Florida Healthy Beaches webpage .

