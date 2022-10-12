Lee County Schools open satellite enrollment centers
Temporary satellite student enrollment offices for the Lee County school district will be open Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14. Families that have been displaced or relocated by Hurricane Ian will have the opportunity to re-enroll their students in a new school that better meets their needs.
Offices will open at 9 AM and close at 4:30 PM, or whenever the last person in line has been helped.
There are two Student Enrollment satellite locations in each zone:
West Zone
Cape Coral High School
2300 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Island Coast High School
2125 De Navarra Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33909
East Zone
Lehigh Senior High School
901 Gunnery Rd N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
Gateway High School
13820 Griffin Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33913
South Zone
Bonita Springs Middle School
10141 W Terry St, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
United Way of Lee County
7273 Concourse Drive, Fort Myers, Florida 33908
The Student Enrollment Office at Lee County Public Education Center at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers will also be open to assist families from any of the School District’s three zones. Social workers, Exceptional Student Education and bilingual support will be available at each location.
