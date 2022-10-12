Lee County Schools open satellite enrollment centers

Temporary satellite student enrollment offices for the Lee County school district will be open Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14. Families that have been displaced or relocated by Hurricane Ian will have the opportunity to re-enroll their students in a new school that better meets their needs.

Offices will open at 9 AM and close at 4:30 PM, or whenever the last person in line has been helped.

There are two Student Enrollment satellite locations in each zone:

West Zone

Cape Coral High School

2300 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33991

Island Coast High School

2125 De Navarra Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33909

East Zone

Lehigh Senior High School

901 Gunnery Rd N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Gateway High School

13820 Griffin Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33913

South Zone

Bonita Springs Middle School

10141 W Terry St, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

United Way of Lee County

7273 Concourse Drive, Fort Myers, Florida 33908

The Student Enrollment Office at Lee County Public Education Center at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers will also be open to assist families from any of the School District’s three zones. Social workers, Exceptional Student Education and bilingual support will be available at each location.

