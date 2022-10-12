What's coming up in the Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will present new testimony and evidence at Thursday's hearing, according to select committee aides.

They briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

New testimony

There will be no live witnesses, but the hearing will present "new testimony" from witnesses. Some have appeared in previous hearings and some the committee has not presented before. The aides declined to name the witnesses.

New documents

The panel will present "a great deal of new documentary evidence" and among that evidence is some of the information from the hundreds of thousands of pages that the United States Secret Service has turned over to the committee since the committee issued a subpoena to the agency in July. Some text messages the committee wanted, though, have been deleted.

New video of the violence

There will also be new video footage of efforts to respond to the violence on Jan. 6 as it was unfolding, according to the aides. Unlike previous hearings that examined one topic, Thursday's session will take "a step back." The panel will bring a particular focus to the "former president's state of mind" and his involvement in the events as they unfolded.

The aides declined to say if this is a closing argument from the committee, emphasizing this is an "ongoing investigation" and the panel's charter tasks it with producing a comprehensive report by the end of this year.

