Boil Water Notice lifted for the remainder of Lee County; Town & River, North Trail RV, Siesta Isles

Lee County Utilities has rescinded its precautionary Boil Water Notice for then totality of its service area. The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday; only a few neighborhoods remained under the notice. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections.

A Boil Water Notice is no longer in place for:



Town & River neighborhood, at McGregor and Cypress Lake Drive

North Trail RV along Old Orange River Blvd (North Trail RV)

Siesta Isles, which includes Siesta Dr, Cutlass Dr., Deep Passage Lane, and Old Pelican Bay Dr.

For all of the Lee County Utilities service area, bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume the usual use of their water without the need to boil it. Please remember to report any water main leaks by calling 239-533-8700.

Lee County Utilities issued a system-wide Boil Water Notice on Sept. 28 due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. Lee County Utilities water pressure is back to its pre-storm normal operating range.

Reminder, if you are not on Lee County Utilities, please contact your utility provider to learn about any Boil Water notices in your area.

