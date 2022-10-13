Health News for October 13th

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is advising the public not to enter the water due to the possible increase in waterborne illnesses. Water quality has been affected by Hurricane Ian, and swimming is not recommended. Excessive amounts of rain and storm surge can increase the levels of harmful bacteria in these waters. Storm surge and flooding have also brought debris onto beaches. Residents and visitors should avoid swimming in coastal waters until bacterial tests reach safe standards.

In the 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 66 clinics in the U.S. stopped providing abortions. That's according to a new analysis published last week by the Guttmacher Institute. According to the institute, abortion access in the 15 states have banned or restricted access to abortion. Prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned, these 15 states had 79 clinics that provided abortion care, 100 days later, this was down to 13. All of the 13 clinics still providing abortions are in Georgia, where abortion is banned at six weeks.