Post-Ian Recovery Resources: Thursday, Oct. 13

United Way still needs volunteers

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades counties still needs volunteers to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery.

United Way has been on the front lines, and volunteers are needed in many different capacities.

More than 1,100 people have volunteered since Hurricane Ian devastated the area and more opportunities are being added daily. Workers are needed to provide food and water distribution for families, to muck out homes, tutor students, operate forklifts, unload and sort donations, deliver food, to put tarps on roofs, and assist with FEMA applications, to name just a few.

Volunteer opportunities can be found at https://volunteer.unitedwaylee.org/.

When volunteers sign up to volunteer, their attendance is counted on to meet the needs of the organization. If you are unable to attend a volunteer opportunity you have signed up for, please contact the organization you are assisting and inform them of your change in plans. Recording the volunteer hours will allow United Way to apply for more grants in the long-term recovery process.

For monetary donations, the United Way and the Collaboratory have created an easy-to-use portal. Visit SWFLReliefFund.org to contribute to the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund.

Resource village coming Saturday to Clemente Park

People impacted by Hurricane Ian can make contact with organizations such as FEMA and others who can help with housing, transportation, loans, legal issues, banking, mental health concerns and other problems at a resource village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Clemente Park, 3265 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers. Free critical supplies such as wifi, water and ice will be available as well.

Volunteers are needed to help that day. Email stacycleewilliams@gmail.com or call 239-482-4044 to sign up.

Lee County Housing Development Corp. and the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency are organizing the resource village with help from the Collaboratory.