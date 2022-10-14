Citywide boil water notice rescinded For Fort Myers

The citywide boil water notice for Fort Myers put into place after Hurricane Ian has been lifted.

The following areas are NO LONGER under a precautionary boil water notice:



Cayce Lane from Zana Drive to Jeannie Lane

Prosperity Way from Turtle Hill Drive North to the cul-de-sac

Warehouse Road from Old Metro Parkway to Sivan Road

Lee County lifted its boil water advisory earlier this week.

In Manatee County, Myakka City residents—whose well water has been compromised due to flooding from Hurricane Ian—can continue to pick up bottled water from the Myakka City Community Center at 10060 Wauchula Road.

