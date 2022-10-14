Free testing kits for home, well water being distributed

Test kits to check the quality of residential water sources are being distributed at several sites.

On Saturday, the Calusa Waterkeeper the Calusa Waterkeeper organization will be at several locations from noon to 2 p.m. distributing free water test kits on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A limited number of kits will also be available for pick up at the Calusa Nature Center 3450 Ortiz Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33905

In Charlotte County concerns about private wells possibly contaminated by the flooding from Hurricane Ian can be checked with a free test being given out Oct. 17-20.

Pick up a kit from the Department of Health in Charlotte County Environmental Health office, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Follow the directions on the kit’s instruction sheet. Take the water sample to the Benchmark Private Well Testing Laboratory, 1001 Corporate Ave., Suite 102, North Port before 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday, Oct. 17-20. The lab is at 1001 Corporate Ave., Suite 102, North Port. Results will come from the lab.

Please note this is testing for private wells only. If you received potable water from public utility, there is no need to test your water as that is being done by the facility. Due to Hurricane Ian, this service is being provided at no cost for a limited time only.

For information, visit www.benchmarkea.com

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.