Post-Ian Recovery Resources: Friday, Oct. 14

Pet food and supplies available

The SNIP Collier Spay Neuter Clinic in Naples will host a free pet food giveaway to those in need, in partnership with Cape Coral Animal Shelter, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Cat food, cat litter, dog food, treats, and other supplies will be available at the clinic, 7795 Davis Boulevard No. 208, Naples. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

'Check-In Chats' for Lighthouse clients

Lighthouse of Southwest Florida is offering its clients “Post Hurricane Ian Check-In Chats.”

This is a time for all Lighthouse of SWFL clients to chat with its interns studying for their master's degrees in social work about the challenges they are facing after the hurricane and what basic needs may still be unmet.

Chats will be held on Tuesdays, Oct. 18 and 25, from 11 a.m. to noon, and on Wednesdays, Oct. 19 and 26, from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information, including the chat call-in number, call (239) 997-7797 or send an email to info@lighthouseswfl.org.

Displaced vessel registry established

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on Florida state waters because of Hurricane Ian.

The FWC and partner agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Department of Transportation, Division of Emergency Management and other federal, state and local agencies are working with vessel owners to remove or relocate these vessels.

Report displaced or damaged vessels by calling the Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Callers will be asked to provide the vessel’s registration number, current location and detailed description.

Vessel owners are encouraged to hire salvage companies to recover their vessels to provide the safest method possible for the vessels and the environment. Owners of vessels that have become derelict have 45 days from the day the hurricane passed over the state to either remove their boats from state waters or restore them to non-derelict condition.

Owners of displaced vessels who lack the resources to have boats repaired, or whose vessels are determined to be beyond repair, may release ownership of their vessels. Start the process by contacting the FWC through the Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600 and requesting to turn over a displaced vessel. An FWC representative will then contact the owner to explain the waiver process and facilitate the potential turnover of ownership.