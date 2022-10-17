Gas prices across Florida continue their upward trend

Florida motorists saw another round of increases at the gas pump last week.

The average price of a gallon of gas rose another 7 cents, to an average of $3.40 a gallon as of Oct. 17.

That's an increase of 23 cents in nearly two weeks.

In a news release, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the rise can be traced to OPEC cutting oil supply and helped offset the state's gas tax holiday, which went into effect Oct. 1.

"Drivers faced another round of rising gas prices last week, as retail prices at the pump continued to adjust to the big jump in oil prices which occurred more than a week ago," Jenkins said in the release. "The 17% oil price hike was largely in response to OPEC's announcement that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day in effort to raise oil prices.

"The resulting gas price hike effectively erased any discounts created by the state gas tax holiday, Fortunately, oil prices took a step back last week, which should ease upward pressure at the pump."

Despite the increase, Florida motorists are still paying $1.49 a gallon less than mid-June, when gasoline reached a record high of $4.89 per gallon.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are also paying an average of $3.40 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.