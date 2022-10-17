Temporary access plan for Fort Myers Beach implemented to speed recovery, clean up activity

Access to Fort Myers Beach is limited to essential response personnel starting today and for following Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice to speed restoration of essential services and infrastructure.

The limitation was put in to place, the county said, to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline.

Residents and their hired contractors can access the island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Essential response personnel include: Debris management (crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris); electric providers, water and sewer utility providers; and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT.

The plan is an essential step in bringing back the residential, commercial, and tourism hub of Fort Myers Beach. It is designed to make substantial progress on a condensed timeline.

