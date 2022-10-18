A time of reflection; Memorial Wall in Fort Myers reflects Ian's impact

A memorial wall at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers stands as a somber reality of the lives lost in Hurricane Ian.

The wall is organic and decorated with flowers, crosses and photos of the lives lost ... the remnants of the destruction that Ian left in its path remain.

Gail Cooper traveled from Huntsville, Alabama, to help with the relief efforts. She took a moment to visit the memorial wall and, with her guitar in hand and a song in her heart, played the song ‘Amazing Grace’ for those who passed by.

“One of the reasons why I came is because I wanted to experience something that God would Humble me by," she said. "And what a way to start it, by looking at that wall and looking at the human beings that have lost their lives to Ian.”

Officials say there were over 50 deaths in Lee County as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Memorial Wall

Theresa Mrozowski was overcome with emotion when she saw the wall and sat to think about everything that has happened: “I’m getting emotional, because seeing this is horrible. Like I love Sanibel and Captiva, Matlacha they’re ruined.”

Parents bring their children to see the area that now represents a remembrance of what was.

Brad Dohack and his wife Jillian shared: “It’s important that the kids see what it is to serve the community and understand the magnitude of what happened.”

“Getting them involved with us as much as possible. I mean still knowing they are 7 years old but getting them involved and showing them what did happen and how we can look at this and move forward and help others that are in need right now has been really important to us,” Jillian said.

Their children, 7-year-old triplets Harlo, Hudson and Piper, share their thoughts of what they’ve seen and experienced.