RSW temporarily closed Tuesday after jet blows tires on landing

Southwest Florida International Airport remained closed Tuesday afternoon after a United Airlines flight blew several tires upon landing.

A Lee County Port Authority official confirmed the accident that happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. caused no injuries but shutdown operations for the time being.

"They've already looked at the runway for damage," Victoria Moreland, director for public affairs for the port authority, said. "Now they need to move the airplane away from the runway."

Moreland said United Airlines flight 2274, a Boeing 737 coming in from Newark, New Jersey, blew the tires upon landing around 11:25 a.m.

She said no passengers or crew were injured and all passengers were transferred to the terminal via buses.

She said the airport, which has just one runway, is temporarily closed and had no timeframe for reopening.

She directed further questions about the plane and the tire issue to the airline.

