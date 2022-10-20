DeSantis announces property tax payment date delays in the 26 FEMA-listed counties hit by Ian

An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday will extend the deadline for property taxes on homes and businesses in the 26 FEMA-designed counties affected by Hurricane Ian.

"We want to make sure we are doing all we can to clear the burdens that folks are dealing with," DeSantis said. "The debris is there, we can't put that back together ... but we can make it easier for people to get back on their feet."

The properties affected includes real property, homes or businesses destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by Ian's impacts.

"I do not have the ability as governor to eliminate property tax obligations," he said. The executive order will only delay those obligations, he said, until the legislature can come in sometime after the election but before the end of the year and provide rebates for affected property or business owners.

DeSantis said there will be a formal announcement on the session dates later.

Counties eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance include Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.