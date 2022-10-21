© 2022 WGCU News
$4 million distributed through the Florida Disaster Fund to support teachers, help Floridians rebuild

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
SCP SCHOOL.JPG
Office of the governor
/
Special to WGCU
At San Carlos Park Elementary, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $2 million has been awarded to support local education foundations in six school districts hardest hit by the storm.

Awards totaling $4 million to support residents of Southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian, as well as a new partnership with The Home Depot to support rebuild efforts in the state, were announced by the state Friday.

At San Carlos Park Elementary, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $2 million has been awarded to support local education foundations in six school districts hardest hit by the storm. Foundations receiving awards will use those funds to help teachers who have been displaced or experienced difficulties as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Local Education Foundations in the following counties will receive awards:

  • Lee County will receive $500,000
  • Charlotte County will receive $350,000
  • Sarasota County will receive $350,000
  • Collier County will receive $350,000
  • DeSoto County will receive $225,000
  • Hardee County will receive $225,000

In Sarasota, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced $2 million has been awarded from the Florida Disaster Fund to five organizations helping residents repair and rebuild their homes. First Lady DeSantis also announced Florida’s new partnership with The Home Depot, which has committed to providing an at cost rates on select rebuild supplies to these five organizations.
Organizations receiving funding to support rebuilding efforts are:

  • Team Rubicon
  • Southern Baptist Disaster Relief
  • Better Together
  • Samaritan’s Purse
  • Lee BIA Builders Care

