Finalists for the FGCU presidency to visit campus for public forums

Three finalists for the FGCU presidency will make on-campus visits to engage with students, faculty, staff and community stakeholders during public forums Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.

FGCU’s Board of Trustees will conduct final interviews of the three presidential search finalists, Tod A. Laursen, Ph.D., Robert G. Gregerson, Ph.D., and Susana V. Rivera-Mills, Ph.D., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and a president-elect will go before the Board of Governors in November for confirmation.

FGCU FGCU President Dr. Mike Martin

According to the search timeline, the transfer of duties is expected to take place following President Mike Martin’s retirement at the end of the calendar year.

An updated schedule includes Microsoft Teams links for each forum, feedback forms for the three finalists and moderator information.

Friday, Oct. 28

Finalist: Tod A. Laursen, Ph.D.

Feedback form: FGCU Presidential Search Finalist: Laursen

Public forums: The Water School, Academic Building 9, Room 106.

Monday, Oct. 31

Finalist: Robert G. Gregerson, Ph.D.

Feedback form: FGCU Presidential Search Finalist: Gregerson

Public forums: The Water School, Academic Building 9, Room 106.

Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Finalist: Susana V. Rivera-Mills, Ph.D.

Feedback form: FGCU Presidential Search Finalist: Rivera-Mills

Public forums: The Water School, Academic Building 9, Room 106.

Public forum discussion | During each public forum, the finalists will introduce themselves and engage in a question-and-answer session that will be moderated by a representative of FGCU. Audience members attending in person and virtually will be encouraged to ask the finalists questions, and questions submitted ahead of time will be read aloud by the moderators.

Email your questions ahead of time | Those unable to attend the sessions in person or virtually but would like to submit a question to be read by a forum moderator, email Tiffany Reynolds at treynold@fgcu.edu no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Please include the finalist’s name and the question you have for them.

Feedback form deadline | The feedback forms are now live and close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The information collected by AGB Search will be presented to the FGCU Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Final interviews by BOT | The Board of Trustees will interview the finalists during a public meeting that is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Cohen Student Union Ballroom, Room 203. It will be streamed on the FGCU website.

At the culmination of the meeting, the BOT will select the next president of FGCU, subject to confirmation by the Board of Governors.

For more information | Feedback surveys, public forum links and all information submitted by the finalists as part of the application process can be found on FGCU’s presidential search website, www.fgcu.edu/presidentialsearch.

