Southwest Floridians have more time to apply for free Blue Roof Program

If you still need help protecting your damaged roof at least temporarily there’s more time to get that assistance.

The US Army Corps of Engineers’ has extended the deadline to apply for the blue roof program through November 1st. The Corp has already received 30,000 applications and has covered more than 6,000 roofs with blue tarps in Southwest Florida.

Kim Davis, an Army Corps of Engineers employee who has been helping residents in Charlotte County post Hurricane Ian, says the program allows homeowners to protect their homes from more damage while they figure out a permanent solution.

“This gives you time, it gives you ease of mind to that you can sit down gather your thoughts gather all your information and get your three quotes as we say. Get three quotes and sit down and see the best thing for you. The best option for you, ” said Davis.

Homeowners affected by Ian in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties can apply.

To apply for the blue roof program, call 1-888-roof-blue or 1-888-766-3258 or register online at blueroof.us.