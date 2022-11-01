Repairs force Caloosahatchee Bridge closed; could remain shut from three to seven days

Both directions of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers will be closed for up to seven days as part of an emergency road closure as Florida Department of Transportation crews review a potential problem area before the span.

A washed-out section near the bridge on U.S. 41 in what FDOT called an "approach slab," an area of the roadway before the bridge actually begins, was noticed and drew concern, an FDOT official said.

Fort Myers police confirmed through FDOT that the bridge could remain closed in both directions for 3 to 7 days, while FDOT makes needed emergency repairs.

Repair crews were examining the area, FDOT said, and more information as to the cause of the washout and length of repairs would be available at a later time. It wasn't known if Hurricane Ian's impact caused the issue, FDOT said.

Drivers should avoid the area or follow the detour listed below. For up-to-date travel conditions, visit FL511.com .

Detours are as follows:

Motorists traveling northbound U.S. 41 from south of bridge

Turn right onto State Road (S.R.) 82

Turn onto left Northbound Business U.S. 41

Turn left onto Pondella Road

Turn right onto Northbound U.S. 41

Motorists traveling southbound U.S. 41 from north of bridge

Turn left onto Pondella Road

Turn right onto Business U.S. 41

Turn right onto S.R. 82

Turn left onto Southbound U.S. 41

FDOT will continue to monitor the area and adjust as needed and additional updates will be provided as available.

Motorists were urged to allow extra time to navigate the area.

