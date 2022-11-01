Southwest Florida residents get back $2.5M from a $35 million state cache of unclaimed property

More than $35 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of October with residents in Southwest Florida getting back a $2.5 million portion of that amount.

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner with the most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.

Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

In the past five years more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens.

“I’m happy to announce the return of more than $35 million in unclaimed property to the pockets of Florida families and businesses in the month of October. That includes more than $2.5 million returned to the families and businesses of Southwest Florida recently impacted by Hurricane Ian," Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer said. "it is my mission to return every cent of unclaimed property back to its rightful owner. With the holidays coming up quickly, I am encouraging every Floridian to search now for unclaimed property for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s your money, claim it today.”

October 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region:



Pensacola – $718,144

Panama City – $1 Million

Tallahassee – $1.1 Million

Jacksonville – $2.2 Million

Gainesville – $357,343

Orlando – $5.1 Million

Tampa/St. Pete – $7.1 Million

Fort Myers/Naples – $2.5 Million

West Palm Beach – $5.6 Million

Miami – $9.5 Million

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.