Caloosahatchee Bridge reopens to traffic earlier than expected

Both directions of U.S. 41 near the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers reopened Wednesday following a one-day closure for emergency road repairs.

The emergency road closure that also affected travel on the bridge was activated Tuesday as a precaution.

The Florida Department of Transportation said no repairs were necessary to the bridge itself and it was safe for travel. Repairs were done to replace fill material to the approach slab (the part of the roadway that is the transition point to the bridge) where a minor washout occurred.

Originally, FDOT said the bridge might need to be closed for from three to seven days. However, repairs were completed Wednesday and the span opened to regular traffic flow.

FDOT will continue to monitor the area.

