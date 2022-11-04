D-SNAP site in Collier County open November 6, 7 and 9

Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Collier County from 7 A.M. – 5 P.M. on Sunday, November 6, Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9, for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site.

The site, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd N., Naples, will bye closed on Tuesday, November 8.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Residents of Collier County who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for an on-site interview. On-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.

DCF will reopen pre-registration for individuals who reside in this county and did not previously pre-register online before October 23. We encourage individuals to pre-register online before coming on-site to complete their interview. Online pre-registration will be available at www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap from Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9.

The Collier Area Transit has partnered with DCF to provide a free shuttle between the transfer station at 8300 Radio Road and the D-SNAP event site at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. For more information on how to access CAT services, please visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP.



Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Applicants who were approved during the telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Households that do not live or work in Collier County will not be served at this on-site D-SNAP location.



DCF will open D-SNAP locations in each county that has been approved for D-SNAP. On-site locations and dates for each county will be announced as they open. D-SNAP is not available at Disaster Recovery Centers or DCF’s Family Resource Support Centers.

To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP.