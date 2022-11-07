Florida gubernatorial race pits DeSantis versus Crist; other statewide contests
Among the most watched statewide races in Florida’s Nov. 8 general election are contests for governor and U.S. senate.
The gubernatorial race to see if former governor/ former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist could overcome the hefty lead of Republican incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis is likely the preeminent contest in the state.
Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democratic challenger, campaigned at a disadvantage for all of the election cycle and wasn't helped by an October debate that failed to move poll numbers.
The next most visible in state political circles is the contest pitting Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio against challenger Democrat and former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings.
Contests being decided also include:
Florida Governor:
Republican: Governor Ron DeSantis / Jeanette Nunez
Democrat: Charlie Crist / Karla Hernandez
NPA: Carmen Jackie Gimenez / Kyle Gibson
Libertarian: Hector Roos / Jerry Rorabaugh
U.S. Senate Candidates:
Republican: Marco Rubio
Democrat: Val Demings
Libertarian: Dennis Misigoy
NPA: Steven Grant
Tuan Nguyen
Write-ins: Moses Quiles
Uloma Uma Ekpete
Edward Gray
Howard Knepper
Florida Attorney General:
Republican: Ashley Moody
Democrat: Aramis Ayala
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services:
Republican: Wilton Simpson
Democrat: Naomi Esther Blemur
Chief Financial Officer:
Republican: Jimmy Patronis (incumbent)
Democrat: Adam Hattersley
Florida Supreme Court Retention Votes: (technically nonpartisan)
Charles Canady
John Couriel
Jamie Grosshans
Jorge Labarga
Ricky Polston
Second District Court of Appeal Judge Retention Vote:
Nelly Khouzam
Suzanne Labrit
Matt Lucas
Robert Morris
Stevan Travis Northcutt
John Stargel
Craig Villanti
Patricia Kelly
