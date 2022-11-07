Florida gubernatorial race pits DeSantis versus Crist; other statewide contests

Among the most watched statewide races in Florida’s Nov. 8 general election are contests for governor and U.S. senate.

The gubernatorial race to see if former governor/ former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist could overcome the hefty lead of Republican incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis is likely the preeminent contest in the state.

Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democratic challenger, campaigned at a disadvantage for all of the election cycle and wasn't helped by an October debate that failed to move poll numbers.

The next most visible in state political circles is the contest pitting Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio against challenger Democrat and former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings.

Contests being decided also include:

Florida Governor:

Republican: Governor Ron DeSantis / Jeanette Nunez

Democrat: Charlie Crist / Karla Hernandez

NPA: Carmen Jackie Gimenez / Kyle Gibson

Libertarian: Hector Roos / Jerry Rorabaugh

U.S. Senate Candidates:

Republican: Marco Rubio

Democrat: Val Demings

Libertarian: Dennis Misigoy

NPA: Steven Grant

Tuan Nguyen

Write-ins: Moses Quiles

Uloma Uma Ekpete

Edward Gray

Howard Knepper

Florida Attorney General:

Republican: Ashley Moody

Democrat: Aramis Ayala

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services:

Republican: Wilton Simpson

Democrat: Naomi Esther Blemur

Chief Financial Officer:

Republican: Jimmy Patronis (incumbent)

Democrat: Adam Hattersley

Florida Supreme Court Retention Votes : (technically nonpartisan)

Charles Canady

John Couriel

Jamie Grosshans

Jorge Labarga

Ricky Polston

Second District Court of Appeal Judge Retention Vote:

Nelly Khouzam

Suzanne Labrit

Matt Lucas

Robert Morris

Stevan Travis Northcutt

John Stargel

Craig Villanti

Patricia Kelly

Once polls close at 7 p.m., tune into WGCU 90.1 FM/WMKO 91.7 FM for real-time election results throughout the night.

