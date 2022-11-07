Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Sarasota among 34 Florida counties named in state of emergency for Nicole

A state of emergency has been declared for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring the emergency so that communities can prepare and families and businesses can create a plan and gather necessary resources in the event that Subtropical Storm Nicole gains in strength.

The Lee County Public Safety-Emergency Management said it was actively monitoring Nicole and the Emergency Operations Center remains activated from Hurricane Ian.

The county is aware many residents are living in damaged homes or temporary housing. Information about any shelter openings due to Nicole will be forthcoming after continued monitoring.

County staff and its debris hauler are cognizant that residents have concerns about debris piles. Collections are continuing as planned today.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local media outlets for updates as well as Lee County Government channels at www.leegov.com and @Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated Invest 98L as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Regardless of intensity or exact path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, Floridians are reminded to prepare for an increased risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents and beach erosion. Wind gusts can be expected as soon as Tuesday along Florida’s East Coast.

Counties under a State of Emergency are:



Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia

