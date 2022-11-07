Naples man gets federal prison for possessing illegal machineguns, unregistered silencers

A Naples man will serve more than four years in federal prison on charges of possessing an illegal machinegun, possessing an unregistered firearm silencer, possessing a stolen firearm silencer, and possessing an un-serialized firearm silencer.

U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell sentenced Matthew Garrett Mink, 38, on the charges Monday and ordered Mink to pay a $20,000 fine and to forfeit the firearms and silencers involved in his crimes. Mink plead guilty on May 2.

LCSO / Special to WGCU Matthew Garrett Mink

According to court records, Mink is the former manager of a Naples-based licensed gun dealer who came to the attention of federal agents after his employment at the gun shop was terminated. He was arrested by Naples police in November 2021.

An investigation revealed that Mink had engaged in various illegal firearms-related activities both during and after his employment at the gun shop, including falsifying paperwork relating to the acquisition and disposition of firearms in the gun shop’s inventory, possessing illegal modified machineguns, possessing illegal un-serialized and unregistered firearm silencers, and possessing a stolen firearm silencer and a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Simon R. Eth.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.