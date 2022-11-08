© 2022 WGCU News
Monday's Powerball lottery drawing has been delayed due to security protocols

By Ayana Archie
Published November 8, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Monday night's drawing is estimated to be a record $1.9 billion.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Monday night's drawing is estimated to be a record $1.9 billion.

The drawing for Monday night's record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed, as more time is needed to carry out security procedures, the California Lottery announced.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the state Lottery said.

The Multi-State Lottery Association confirmed the reasons for the delay, saying that a participating lottery needed additional time to process sales, The Associated Press reported. "We still plan on holding the Powerball drawing tonight," the association said.

The current Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on Aug. 6 and has grown over three winless months. Lottery officials estimated that the odds of drawing the winning number at 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials said that a winner for the Monday drawing who opts for a lump sum payment would get an estimated $929.1 million, the AP reported. A winner who chooses an annuity to be annually paid over 29 years would get the full $1.9 billion.

If no winner is announced for the Monday drawing the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing would surpass $2 billion.

All 48 jurisdictions must meet the security protocols before a drawing happens. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Ayana Archie