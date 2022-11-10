Local, national veterans tell their stories on radio and TV

WGCU marks Veterans Day 2022 by offering listening and viewing opportunities about our men and women in uniform.

On Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. on WGCU FM, listen to During, After, and Way After. Punta Gorda resident and long-time journalist Michael Hirsh shares a first-hand account of his Vietnam War experiences, including audio recordings he made during the war and his work with veterans in the years since.

Hirsh was a combat correspondent with the Army's 25th Infantry Division at Cu Chi, Vietnam in 1966, where he received the Combat Infantryman Badge. The radio show also features Hirsh's fellow Army combat correspondent David Kleinberg and an excerpt from his one-man show, Hey, Hey, LBJ.

At 9 p.m., watch USO – For the Troops on WGCU PBS. See how the USO has strengthened U.S. service personnel for more than 75 years. Go behind the scenes and inside the organization for an eye-opening glimpse into how the USO has kept service personnel connected to country, home and family.

Interviews with Jon Stewart, Jay Leno, Colin Powell, Ann-Margret, former President George W. Bush, Raquel Welch, Al Franken, and a host of other personalities highlight the importance of these tours to the men and women who serve in our armed forces.

Then at 10 p.m., stay tuned for Songwriting with Soldiers. A collaborative of Grammy Award-winning artists works with veterans to tell stories of war through song. The special was recorded at Nashville’s historic War Memorial Auditorium and includes songwriters Radney Foster, Mary Gauthier, Darden Smith, Bonnie Bishop, Gary Burr, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Jay Clementi, James House, Will Kimbrough, Georgia Middleman, Gary Nicholson, and Maia Sharp.

