On-site D-SNAP location in Charlotte and Sarasota counties open November 13 through 15

The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location for Charlotte and Sarasota counties starting Sunday through Tuesday for applicants to complete in-person interviews on-site.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Residents of Charlotte and Sarasota counties who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location in Charlotte County for an on-site interview. On-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.

DCF / WGCU

DCF will reopen pre-registration for individuals who reside in these counties and did not previously pre-register online before October 16. Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online before coming on-site to complete their interview. Online pre-registration will be available at www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap from Sunday through Tuesday.

D-SNAP On-Site location, dates, times and details:

Charlotte and Sarasota Counties – Kia of Port Charlotte

202 Tamiami Trail

Port Charlotte, FL 33953

Dates: November 13-15, 2022

Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Applicants who were approved during the telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Households that do not live or work in Charlotte and Sarasota Counties will not be served at this on-site D-SNAP location.

DCF will open D-SNAP locations in each county that has been approved for D-SNAP. On-site locations and dates for each county will be announced as they open. D-SNAP is not available at Disaster Recovery Centers or DCF’s Family Resource Support Centers.

To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.