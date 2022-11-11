Health News November 11

Paxlovid — a 5-day course of antiviral pills from Pfizer — can reduce the risk of hospitalization in COVID-19 patients who are more likely to develop severe illness.

NPR reports that researchers from the Veterans Health Administration have found that taking the medication may also reduce the risks of later developing long COVID.

The drug, which has been available in the U.S. for almost a year, is provided for free by the federal government at pharmacies across the country. It requires a prescription, and patients with COVID-19 must start it within five days of symptom onset.

If you’re looking for a COVID19 vaccine or booster, the department of health in Collier is providing COVID-19 vaccines and boosters on a walk-in basis, Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm at the department’s Naples site. To find a list of sites, visit vaccines.gov

