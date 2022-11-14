Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Centers reopen across impact area

Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors reopened Monday after temporarily closing last week for severe weather.

Most of the centers, designed to help disaster survivors jumpstart their recovery from Hurricane Ian. are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed Sundays, unless otherwise noted.

Locations:

BREVARD COUNTY: Cuyler Park Community Center, 2331 Harry T. Moore Ave., Mims, FL 32754



CHARLOTTE COUNTY: Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Rd., Englewood, FL 34224; Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday



DESOTO COUNTY: Brewer Sports Park, 1347 SE Hargrave St, Arcadia, FL 34266. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday



FLAGLER COUNTY: Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell, FL 32110



GLADES COUNTY: Glades County Health Department, 1021 Health Park Drive, Moore Haven, FL 33471



HARDEE COUNTY: Civic Center, 515 Civic Center Dr., Wauchula, FL 33873



HIGHLANDS COUNTY: Highlands County Extension Office, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875



HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY: HCC Regent, 6437 Watson Road, Riverview, FL 33578



LAKE COUNTY: First Baptist Church of Astor Lake County, 24731 Ann St., Astor FL 32102



LEE COUNTY: Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Rd., Fort Myers, FL 33919; Lake Kennedy Center, 400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33915; Sanibel Community Church, 1740 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957. All sites open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



MANATEE COUNTY: John Marble Park, 3675 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, FL 34203. Learn more at fema.gov/disaster/46732; Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday



OKEECHOBEE COUNTY: Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th St., Okeechobee, FL 34974; Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday



ORANGE COUNTY: Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32808



OSCEOLA COUNTY: Hart Memorial Central Library, 211 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee, FL 34741



PINELLAS COUNTY: Lealman Exchange Community Center, 5175 45th St N., St. Petersburg, FL 33714



POLK COUNTY: W.H. Stuart Center, 1702 S. Holland Pkwy., Bartow, FL 33830



PUTNAM COUNTY: Putnam County Fairgrounds, 117 Yelvington Road, East Palatka, FL 32131



SARASOTA COUNTY : Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, FL 34289; Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday



SEMINOLE COUNTY: Seminole State College - Barbara Miller Automotive Center, 100 Weldon Blvd., Sanford, FL., 32773



ST. JOHNS COUNTY: Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Dr., St. Augustine, FL 32092



VOLUSIA COUNTY: Volusia County Health Department, 1845 Holsonback Dr., Daytona Beach, FL 32117

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Survivors who sustained damage from Hurricane Nicole should contact their insurance company, take pictures of the damage, begin clean up, and save receipts. Visit floridadisaster.org/info/nicole/ for updated response and recovery information.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

