Collier plans clinics to provide flu shots before Thanksgiving

The Department of Health-Collier will offer walk-in flu clinics prior to Thanksgiving to ensure that adults and children have the opportunity to receive the flu vaccine.

Clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 21-23, at DOH-Collier Naples, 3339 E. Tamiami Trail and at DOH-Collier Immokalee, 419 N. First Street, Immokalee.

Pediatric flu vaccine, pediatric FluMist (nasal spray), and adult flu vaccines will be provided. No appointment is necessary, and vaccines will be provided at no cost.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is important to receive the flu vaccine every year as flu strains change yearly and the vaccine from last year may not protect you from the prevalent strains this year. The flu vaccine helps to protect our most vulnerable populations who are at a higher risk of flu-related complications. Populations more vulnerable to the flu include children under 5, adults over the age of 65, and individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic illness.

