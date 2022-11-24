Health News November 24th

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near South Marco Beach and Marco Island Beach. Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions: Stay away from the water, and do not swim in waters with dead fish. Those with chronic respiratory problems should be especially cautious and stay away from this location as red tide can affect your breathing. Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide. Red tide is blooming along coastlines across Southwest Florida causing fish kills. You can find more information at the Florida department of health website.

After a month of cleanup after hurricane Ian, Collier County Parks & Recreation Division announced that four more beach access points are open again. The county opened Bluebill Access, South Marco Beach Access, and Tigertail Beach Access in October. The reopened access points have been cleared of debris. Beachgoers are advised however that there could be dangers hidden under the water and sand because of Hurricane Ian.