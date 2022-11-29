Florida-developed mosquito traps available for free; Englewood, Port Charlotte areas targeted

Part of a 100,000-unit donation of a Florida-developed mosquito trap will be handed out to residents in the Englewood and Port Charlotte areas to help deal with the stinging pest whose numbers have been helped by rains from Hurricane Ian and Nicole.

UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County Master Gardener volunteers will be handing out the free traps to residents at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N Access Road in Englewood on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Centennial Park recreation center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

Inzecto, a Gainesville-based company, made the adult female and larvae mosquito killing traps available to drastically reduce the mosquito population resulting from standing water left by the two recent hurricanes.

Inzecto / Special to WGCU The INZECTO Mosquito Trap

The traps, researched and developed in University of Florida labs originally as an aid to help U.S. military stationed in mosquito-infested areas, are part of Inzecto’s 100,000-trap donation made to Florida counties most affected by the hurricanes.

The Inzecto traps are low maintenance and only require the addition of water.

How is the trap used?



Add water to the plastic container.

Set the trap in the shade next to a home or business, or under trees/shrubs.

Keep trap upright, making sure there is always water inside, and do not empty the contents.

How does it work?

It will attract female mosquitoes looking for a place to deposit their eggs.

A micro-dose of insecticide inside the trap will kill the mosquito and her eggs.

The insecticide is embedded on the inside walls which means it’s contact-free from children and animals.

Beneficial insects such as bees are not attracted to the trap.

After three months, the plastic container can be placed in recycling.

Each person can receive up to two free traps. Master Gardener volunteers will be available to answer questions about the traps.

For information, contact Holly Bates at 941-764-4340 or Holly.Bates@CharlotteCountyFL.gov

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.