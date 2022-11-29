Harriet, North Fort Myers eagle, lays first 2022-2023 egg; Ian wrecked nest, not raptor family

Not even Hurricane Ian destroying their nest could keep the eagle pair inhabiting a North Fort Myers site along Bayshore Road from welcoming their first egg of the 2022-2023 season Tuesday night.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam reported that the female American bald eagle Harriet, "went into labor early in the evening and she quickly laid her first egg. The official time has not been given but her last push was at 18:09:40 (6:09 p.m.) and the egg was visible shortly thereafter."

SWFL Eagles ~ Harriet LAYS FIRST EGG Of The 2022/2023 Season! Congratulations! 🐣 11.29.22

The website, which is sponsored by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, said the new egg was seen on camera briefly three times before Harriet began incubation.

Harriet's mate, M15, was in an area of their nesting tree called the attic during her labor and delivery.

The September hurricane wreaked havoc on the pair's nest but the raptors diligently rebuilt.

"They have worked hard at rebuilding their nest from scratch after Hurricane Ian destroyed it and now they are starting a new family in this freshly built nest made with love," the website said. "Congratulations Harriet and M15 and to the entire SWFEC team and all the viewers on this egg-citing day! Timestamps are included in the video description."

A second egg is likely as eagles often lay eggs in pairs.

Cameras record the activity at the eagles' nest near the corner of Bayshore and Slater Road in North Fort Myers. Thousands are often online watching the pair.

This is the 12th season Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the 24-hour cameras on the nest.

Ozzie and Harriet were the North Fort Myers site's original bald eagle pair, making the nest their home every year from fall to spring since 2006. Ozzie was fatally injured and died in fall 2015. Harriet & M15 bonded later in the fall of 2015.

