Lee County HIV testing and awareness events scheduled for World AIDS Day

More than 32 million people have died worldwide from AIDS-related illness, according to the Florida Department of Health. World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 to show solidarity for those affected by HIV and memorialize the lives taken by the disease.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is hosting two community events on December 1, 2022, to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS with free HIV testing and disease information.

John the Apostle Metropolitan Community Church

3049 McGregor Blvd

Fort Myers, FL 33901

From 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free HIV Testing will be provided at this location only

Free condoms and an opportunity to learn more about HIV/AIDS

Operation PAR

533 Pine Island Road

Suite M

North Fort Myers, FL 33903

From 8:30 -11 a.m.

Free condoms and an opportunity to learn more about HIV/AIDS

DOH-Lee also offers routine HIV/STD testing by appointment or walk-in. For more information or to make an appointment, call 239-461-6100.

Protect yourself. Get tested. Know your status. Learn what is next.

Knowing your status is the first step toward effective HIV prevention and living a healthy and long life. People can reduce their risk for HIV by using appropriate prevention strategies, such as taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), using protection, and getting tested regularly. Contact a health care provider to find out if PrEP is recommended for you. Additionally, people living with HIV who take antiretroviral medication as prescribed and have an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV to their sexual partners.

We have the power to both prevent and treat HIV. For more information, call 1-239-461-6100 or 1-800-FLA-AIDS or visit the DOH-Lee HIV/AIDS Webpage or www.KnowYourHIVStatus.com.

