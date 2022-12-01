Kindergarten pre-registration deadline extended via online

The School District of Lee County is providing an entirely online kindergarten pre-registration service with parents no longer needing to come in person or email Student Enrollment, they simply need to use their FOCUS Parent Portal or create a parent portal if they are registering their first child.

Instructions to pre-register incoming kindergarten students are available on the District’s website at https://www.leeschools.net/our_district/departments/academic_services/student_enrollment/kindergarten_pre-registration. Pre-registration is for students who will start kindergarten in August 2023. Parents have until January 27 to take advantage of this opportunity.

Signing up early has three major benefits:



Parents avoid the lengthy wait times often experienced when visiting the Student Enrollment Office;

Parents have the opportunity to enroll younger siblings in the same district elementary school as an older sibling;

Parents they can link a younger sibling to an older sibling in their Focus Parent Portal. A FOCUS account gives parents access to current classroom grades, assignments, attendance, progress monitoring and report cards.

The documents required to pre-register include:

Copy of Parent photo ID

Copy of Birth Certificate

Health Examination (physical) - The exam must be dated within 12 months prior to registration. Physical is required for Kindergarten registration.

DH680-Florida Certificate of Immunization - Form can be obtained free by taking immunization record to the Lee County Health Department, 3920 Michigan Ave., Ft. Myers. Appointment is required please call 239-461-6100.

Social Security Card (optional)

Custody Documents (if applicable)

Proof of Address

Once parents have all the necessary documents they can log into their FOCUS Parent Portal or create one to register and enter the required information for pre-Registration. After submittal a confirmation email will be provided to the parent with additional information.

Pre-registration questions can be emailed to studentenrollment@leeschools.net .

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.