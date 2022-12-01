© 2022 WGCU News
Kindergarten pre-registration deadline extended via online

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST
K GRADE.JPG
Lee County Board of Education
/
Special to WGCU
Pre-registration started late due to the hurricane and in an effort to ensure that every family with incoming kindergartners gets a chance to register early the deadline to register has been extended to January 27.

The School District of Lee County is providing an entirely online kindergarten pre-registration service with parents no longer needing to come in person or email Student Enrollment, they simply need to use their FOCUS Parent Portal or create a parent portal if they are registering their first child.

Instructions to pre-register incoming kindergarten students are available on the District’s website at https://www.leeschools.net/our_district/departments/academic_services/student_enrollment/kindergarten_pre-registration. Pre-registration is for students who will start kindergarten in August 2023. Parents have until January 27 to take advantage of this opportunity.

Signing up early has three major benefits:

  • Parents avoid the lengthy wait times often experienced when visiting the Student Enrollment Office;
  • Parents have the opportunity to enroll younger siblings in the same district elementary school as an older sibling;
  • Parents they can link a younger sibling to an older sibling in their Focus Parent Portal. A FOCUS account gives parents access to current classroom grades, assignments, attendance, progress monitoring and report cards.

The documents required to pre-register include:

  • Copy of Parent photo ID
  • Copy of Birth Certificate
  • Health Examination (physical) - The exam must be dated within 12 months prior to registration. Physical is required for Kindergarten registration. 
  • DH680-Florida Certificate of Immunization - Form can be obtained free by taking immunization record to the Lee County Health Department, 3920 Michigan Ave., Ft. Myers. Appointment is required please call 239-461-6100.
  • Social Security Card (optional)
  • Custody Documents (if applicable)
  • Proof of Address

Once parents have all the necessary documents they can log into their FOCUS Parent Portal or create one to register and enter the required information for pre-Registration. After submittal a confirmation email will be provided to the parent with additional information.

Pre-registration questions can be emailed to studentenrollment@leeschools.net .

