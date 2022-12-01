Lee County will resume tolls on Sanibel Causeway as of Jan. 1

Lee County will resume normal toll operations on the Sanibel Causeway as of 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The county had restored tolls Nov. 1 to the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge after the suspension of tolls on all three bridge shortly before Hurricane Ian’s landfall Sept. 28. The county said the addition of the Sanibel Causeway completes the restoration.

The causeway, which received extensive damage during the storm, reopened Oct. 19. The City of Sanibel has an entry-pass requirement; visit www.MySanibel.com to learn more about who is able to enter the island at this time.

The county’s toll program – called LeeWay – will honor its discount programs for Sanibel residents who had them prior to the storm through Jan. 31.

Sanibel-based LeeWay customers are asked to renew their programs for 2023 now. Typically, the annual renewal process takes place in October.

Sanibel residents with power and internet access can renew online at www.leegov.com/tolls. A phone line for renewal also is now available at 239-533-9297. LeeWay also will email Sanibel program participants this month.

Contractors who are doing work on Sanibel should visit the website to obtain a free LeeWay transponder and to deposit funds into an account to avoid paying the $3 administrative fee that is applied to those without transponders.

Transponders from other entities, such as SunPass and E-ZPass, also work. Visit www.leegov.com/tolls for a complete list. All three county toll bridges are all-electronic; no cash is accepted.

