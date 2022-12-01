Ian strikes out Tampa Bay Rays; alternate Spring Training site sought; Charlotte park damaged

Charlotte County officials said Thursday they support efforts by the Tampa Bay Rays to secure an alterative to Charlotte Sports Park for 2023's Spring Training season.

Following a joint assessment of the damage to Charlotte Sports Park caused by Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County and the Tampa Bay Rays have determined there is not adequate time before 2023 Spring Training is scheduled to begin to get the park in suitable condition to host games.

Charlotte County / Special to WGCU Damage to Charlotte Sports Park due to Hurricane Ian

"Charlotte County supports the Rays efforts to secure alternative accommodations for 2023 spring training," a release from the county said. 'We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there. The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts."

The Rays and Charlotte County intend to develop a restoration plan for Charlotte Sports Park in the coming weeks.

